Knights seek to rebound in JBA qualifers

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Cricket Club Knights will seek to rebound from last weekend's loss to Spanish Town Spartans, while Falmouth Saints will be seeking their first win as the first round of the Jamaica Basketball Association National Basketball League (NBL) qualifying tournament comes to an end.

Cricket Club Knights, who won their first game, were upset by a short-staffed Spartans at the Cricket Club on Saturday, and will play Rae Town Raptors in the second game set for 7:00 pm after Falmouth Saints play Central Celtics in the first game at 5:00 pm.

Falmouth Saints lost their first game to Tivoli Wizards, but must win this weekend to stay in the hunt for a place in the NBL as the third place teams from each of the three groups will play-off in a one-day rally on December 22 at The University of the West Indies, Mona.

Spanish Town Spartans dominated a slow-starting Cricket Club Knights and went on to win 77-62 to rebound from their loss to Rae Town in the first round.

Bryan Martin had a double-double for Spartans with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Damion Johnson had a game-high 22 points.

Antonio Spence scored 19 points to lead Cricket Club, while Mikhail Smith came off the bench to score 13 points.

Spanish Town led 20-15 after the first quarter and were up 36-23 at half-time and despite an improved second half were not able to make up the deficit.