Knights shine

Montego Bay , St James — Cricket Club Knights won their first Western Basketball Association Elite League title on Sunday last after completing a 2-1 win in their best- of- three finals against first time finalists Falmouth Saints. The Knights in game three defeated the Saints 90-68 at the Montego Bay Cricket Club.

It took an improved performance from the Montego Bay team on Sunday, 24 hours after they were blown out by the Trelawny club by 13 points (76-63) to tie the series at 1-1, thereby forcing the third and deciding game.

Cricket Club took the lead on Wednesday, winning the opening game by two points (76-74) after Andre Hill sunk two free throws as time ran out in the final quarter.

A better conditioned Knights outscored the Saints 45-24 over the third and fourth quarters after the Trelawny team continued their momentum from Saturday, but the latter later ran out of steam.

They were tied at 22-22 after the first quarter, but the Knights edged ahead in the second quarter to lead 45-40 at half-time.

Knights scored the first five points of the third quarter to take their lead to double figures and were up by as much as 18 points (66-48) with just over two minutes to go in the third quarter.

The Saints had a brief rally to start the fourth quarter, scoring the first seven points, cutting the lead to six points, but the Knights reclaimed control of the game and were up by 16 points (80-64) with three minutes 43 seconds to go.

Antonio Spence and Jhaun Bryan both had double-doubles to lead the Knights on Sunday as four of their players scored at least 10 points.

Spence led all scorers with 33 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals; Bryan scored 19 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and five assists; Andre Hill scored 17 points and had eight rebounds; and Rayan Gardiner scored 10 points as well as eight rebounds and six assists.

Earldon Smith, who came off the bench, was the top scorer for Saints with 17 points and six rebounds; Aldane Anderson scored 14 points; Alex Levy scored 13 points and six rebounds; Ricardo Brooks scored 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Nicholai Brown had 13 rebounds and seven blocked shots as well as five points.

On Saturday night, Falmouth kept themselves in the series with arguably their best performance of the season, out-hustling the Knights and dominating on defence

Brown had a double-double of 15 points and 20 rebounds along with seven blocked shots for Falmouth, who took over the game in the second quarter after they were tied at 14-all at the end of the first period.

Cricket Club trailed early and were down 1-10 before rallying to score 10 points and take over the lead with just under four minutes to go in the first quarter.

They came out stronger in the second quarter, scoring the first four points, but managed only nine points as Falmouth led by 11 points (34-23) at half-time and were still ahead 53-43 going into the final quarter.

Player/coach Ricardo Brooks scored 20 points for Falmouth, Earldon Smith scored 14 points and had nine rebounds, while Alex Levy scored 12 points.

Spence led the Knights with 17 points and nine rebounds, Jamoi Richards scored 14 points, while Oshane Mothersill had 12 rebounds.