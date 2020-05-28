Large turnout at inaugural Trelawny ABS farmers' market
HAGUE, Trelawny - The Trelawny Association of Branch Society (ABS) staged its inaugural farmers' market at the Hague Agricultural Show Ground in the parish last Friday in an effort to help farmers boost produce sales and give patrons a chance to benefit from the heavily discounted items.
But while the scores of bargain hunters, who turned out at the spacious venue from as early as 7:00 am, wore face masks, as part of the guidelines imposed by Government due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, many seemed to have abandoned physical distancing.
The deals on the day included a variety of fruits, vegetables, and ground provisions.
Shauna Kay Spencer-Smith said she appreciated the initiative and the diversity of the market, even though it took a long time for her to navigate the crowd to purchase her ground provisions.
“It wasn't that bad, in terms of getting the seedlings, that part went absolutely great. But in terms of getting ground provisions, it was a bit hectic just to get what you needed in the midst of the many people who were waiting. However, overall, it was a good experience,” said Spencer-Smith.
The Jamaica Observer West brings you highlights:
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy