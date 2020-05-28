Large turnout at inaugural Trelawny ABS farmers' market

HAGUE, Trelawny - The Trelawny Association of Branch Society (ABS) staged its inaugural farmers' market at the Hague Agricultural Show Ground in the parish last Friday in an effort to help farmers boost produce sales and give patrons a chance to benefit from the heavily discounted items.

But while the scores of bargain hunters, who turned out at the spacious venue from as early as 7:00 am, wore face masks, as part of the guidelines imposed by Government due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, many seemed to have abandoned physical distancing.

The deals on the day included a variety of fruits, vegetables, and ground provisions.

Shauna Kay Spencer-Smith said she appreciated the initiative and the diversity of the market, even though it took a long time for her to navigate the crowd to purchase her ground provisions.

“It wasn't that bad, in terms of getting the seedlings, that part went absolutely great. But in terms of getting ground provisions, it was a bit hectic just to get what you needed in the midst of the many people who were waiting. However, overall, it was a good experience,” said Spencer-Smith.

The Jamaica Observer West brings you highlights: