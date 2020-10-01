Le Antonio's Foundation Summer Art Programme winners receive prizes
MONTEGO BAY, St James - The winners of the inaugural two-week long Le Antonio's Foundation Summer Art Programme were recently awarded at the foundation's head office located in the inner-city community of Railway Lane, Montego Bay.
Fourteen students participated in the programme, showcasing their skills in the form of art, while competing for a slew of incentives, including cash prizes, certificates and trophies.
Felano Hill and Sabrina Williams were adjudged the most outstanding students during the programme, while Jahdai Shuriah copped the award for the most disciplined male student. Williams was also adjudged the most disciplined female student.
Founder of Le Antonio's Foundation Antonio McKoy lauded the students for the high standard of work during the programme.
“I really appreciate the efforts made by the students. I see great potential in them; they did some amazing pieces that left the visitors in awe,” said McKoy, as he also thanked the sponsors for their contribution to the initiative.
— Alan Lewin
