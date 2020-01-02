Leaders Holland, St James High clash in ISSA U-16 basketball

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The rush for places in the semi-finals of the ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball championships will continue with three games on Tuesday, when joint leaders Holland High and St James High meet in an Under-16 game at Montego Bay Cricket Club, starting at 1:30pm.

Both St James High and Holland High are on 11 points from five wins and a loss, both beaten by defending champions Herbert Morrison Technical, who are in third place.

Former champions Cornwall College will host Irwin High in a double-header and will seek to rebound from a loss in the Under-16 section, as well as seek to extend their winning run to six games in the Under-19 section.

Cornwall College are second in the senior section on nine points, three behind leaders and defending champions Herbert Morrison, with William Knibb Memorial and York Castle High filling out the top four.

There are five schools with legitimate shots at qualifying for the semi-finals of the Under-16 section, and Tuesday's winners at Cricket Club would pull closer to safety.

Holland High will start favourites with the presence of Flawless Travers, while St James High will hope Kimauny Welch will be able to lead them to the win and extend their lead at the top.

Cornwall College will also be favoured to win both games against Irwin High and also increase their semi-final hopes in both sections.

Irwin High, who returned to the competition after several years of absence, have won just one game in the Under-16 section, and lost all the six games played in the Under-19.