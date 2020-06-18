Learn from overseas counterparts,

Slowly, but surely, live sporting events are returning as COVID-19 restrictions are being relaxed and things get back to 'normal' or what will become the new normal whatever that will be.

The German Bundesliga, the Korean major league baseball, professional golf, and a few other events have resumed, including the English Premier League (EPL), yesterday.

And the National Basketball Association (NBA) and others including the National Football League (NFL) and American college football are all well advanced in their plans to restart their competitions.

Hopefully, the Jamaican sports administrators have been playing close attention to what is going on, and while we might not be able to mimic what they do, hopefully we can learn from what is being done.

One of the questions our sports administrators will have to address from the start is whether fans should be allowed in the venues when live sports competitions resume.

Unlike the professional leagues elsewhere, Jamaican sports depend a lot on gate receipts as a source of revenue, and so it might be that, rather than games being played behind closed doors, a limited numbers of fans be allowed all observing rules set out by theGgovernment and the sporting bodies.

No doubt economic considerations have played a massive part in the resumption of sports, but throughout history we have seen the positive effect that sports for the fans and the participants have played in the restoration of normality.

Sports have played significant roles in either deflecting attention from the grim realities of life, or more direct curative roles after major disasters, such as wars, and even more localised disasters such as the September 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center towers in New York City, and even natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods here.

The Bundesliga and EPL have played to empty stadia, some with simulated crowd noises or cardboard cut-outs of fans in the seats, but it has also been noted that at least in Germany, the social distancing and wearing of face covering rules on the benches, have been gradually relaxed.

The American NASCAR restarted last week with a handful of fans about 1,000 specially invited ones to watch the first race in months, and this could be the model that we can replicate here.

Undoubtedly, we will be disadvantaged by out restrictions on the number of live events that can be televised at any one time, and this is where media owners, telecommunication companies, and sports directors/editors must get creative with live streaming or delayed broadcasts, if they hope to make sure the fans are not left out.

At least in the very early stages when attendance will be restricted, owners of broadcast rights might seek to partner with teams/schools to ensure fans can view events live, or slightly delayed.