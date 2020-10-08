Limiting the number of fans to watch games would be ideal

With the Jamaican premier league set to kick off in just over a month, the Jamaica Golf Association's Open set to be staged in December, track and field starting in January and the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association National Boys' and Girls' Championships later in the year, as well as other sports, the already impatient sport fans have something to look forward to.

The staging of the events, however, will depend on the ability of the country to keep the rate of infections caused by the coronavirus at a tolerable level.

Sporting events were cut off suddenly in March when the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was found here. Now, sports fans are eager, especially for local club football, to get going.

What we have heard so far is that the local football fans will not be allowed in the venues to watch Premier League games when the competition kicks off in mid-November.

I am not sure that I agree with that at all. Given our football culture, playing football, any kind of football, be it at the schoolboy or international level, playing in an empty stadium would defeat the purpose of playing the game in the first place.

In the USA and in Europe where sporting events have resumed, a limited amount of fans have been allowed inside venues, after games were being played to empty seats.

England, where the Government had agreed to allow fans back to professional football but an upsurge in their own COVID-19 numbers saw them back away from allowing fans to enter stadiums, is an exception.

The NBA has allowed a small number of fans inside their bubble for the play-offs and final, college football and even the NFL have also allowed a relatively small number of fans to watch games— between 20-30 per cent of capacities.

Germany had started allowing fans back into their games, while the French Open Tennis had also allowed fans to see games and the sportsmen and women have all said how grateful they were to have live fans in the seats, rather than just cardboard cutouts.

Even if we are to limit the number of fans to watch games, it would be a big boost to the teams and I am sure the clubs would appreciate the gate receipts, no matter how small.

It would then be up to game day staff to ensure that those who are allowed in, observe the wearing of masks and social distancing, or be asked to leave. Simple as that, no questions asked.

Who they would allow in and how they would arrive at the decisions would be up to the organisers in collaboration with the clubs that are participating.

Additionally, if Champs is to be held or any other sporting events at the National Stadium, the media accommodations will have to be significantly updated and expanded.The few rows of seats that were meagrely assigned for the media were at best inadequate in normal times. And in a time when we are in a pandemic that has already killed over one million people, it would be criminal to pack the media into the same space.

After many years of making promises, it is full time the operators upgrade the media facilities at the stadium as year after year whenever there is an international event, there is never enough space to properly accommodate the working media.