MONTEGO BAY, St James — The parish of St James received a major information technological boost following last week's commissioning of the $20-million public Wi-Fi in the historic Sam Sharpe Square.

The initiative forms part of the Universal Service Fund's (USF) continued quest to ensure that every single Jamaican has access to affordable Internet facilities, under the Connect Jamaica project.

The commissioning attracted a large turnout from a wide cross section of the society, who, for the most part, welcomed the long- awaited initiative.

Entertainer Mackie Conscious who was one of those to welcome the free hotspot, in his remarks, bashed some churches, which do not allow the public to use their Wi-Fi.

“I believe we are in an era where people must access everything, every time. There are several times when you are downtown and have the need to research something immediately. The church always say you must do good to your neighbour, but yet they lock their Wi-Fi,” noted the dread-locked roots-reggae singer.

Ryan, a past student of Herbert Morrison Technical High, was among those who also accepted the free Internet facility with wide open arms.

“This is very great, we can now access information for free,” he said.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis was also thankful that USF chose the resort city as their eight location to provide the free Wi-Fi facility.

“Today (last Friday) is another great day for the city and the citizens of Montego Bay, even though we were eight on the list…,” he quipped.

Technology Minister Fayval Williams informed the gathering that three other such facilities will be rolled out across the island in the coming months.

“This Wi-Fi hot spot in Montego Bay St James is the first of four scheduled to be installed in the next few months. In short order, the USF will be establishing free WiFi hotspots in Portland, Clarendon and St Ann,” Williams said.

Daniel Dawes, CEO of USF, announced that free hotspot will also be provided at Closed Harbour Beach on the Montego Bay waterfront following the construction of the multimillion-dollar project.

“St James better days are coming, the Universal Service Fund is working very closely with the Urban Development Corporation to, in a very short order, outfit the Closed Harbour Park with internet facilities likewise,” Dawes revealed.

Mayor Davis was quick to join other speakers to warn, especially students, against cybersecurity.

“I ask that you be aware of cybersecurity issue such as hacking, identity theft, cyber bullying and others. In other words, please exercise due care and a sense of responsibility when you are online,” Davis warned.

He added that the hotspot is an “important tool for students as they conduct researches right here and generally pursuit their educational goals”.

Williams argued that the Data Protection Bill, which is currently before a Joint Select Committee, “seeks to usher in a new paradigm and establish a uniformed, robust and clear framework with respect to the protection of people's personal and sensitive data”.

Sam Sharpe Square joins other locations which benefited from public Wi-Fi under the Connect Jamaica. These include Olympic Way, Devon House, Emancipation Park and St William Grant Park in the Corporate Area; Cecil Charlton in Manchester, and Junction in St Elizabeth.