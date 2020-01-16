Lois Maud Harriott Scholarship Fund gets $150,000 boost
FALMOUTH, Trelawny — The Lois Maud Harriott Scholarship Fund got a well-needed boost recently when Bishop Maurice Clarke presented Falmouth New Testament Church of God with a cheque for $150,000 to assist with the tertiary education of several students who attend the church.
Clarke, a native of Trelawny, who is the pastor of the Florida-based Central Light Grace Chapel, is also the son of the late Harriott who was a long-standing member of Falmouth New Testament Church of God.
In making the donation on behalf of Harriott's family, Clarke noted that his late mother was “rock solid and an avid supporter of helping others, such as the weak, the voiceless, and the socio-economic powerless”.
“She would mobilise efforts to realise needed funds from the private sector to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, bathe the un-sanitised men and women in our local street,” he noted.
“She [Harriott] would bring much warmth and shelter to their cold and exposed bodies and helped to shield them from the ravages of inhumanity to humanity. Because she felt that if she could help somebody as she passed along, then her living would not be in vain.”
The scholarship fund was launched in 2011 in memory of Harriott.
Pastor of Falmouth New Testament Bishop Lloyd Lawrence commended Clarke for the donation, stressing that it will go a far way in assisting needy tertiary students who attend the church.
“Many students are in need and so it's a wonderful gesture for the Harriott family to seek to help the needy students so that they can further their education,” said a grateful Bishop Lawrence.
