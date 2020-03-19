Lucea Primary stages African mock wedding

LUCEA, Hanover — The grade one department at the 61-year-old Lucea Primary School in Hanover, recently hosted an African mock wedding at the school as part of that grade's curriculum.

The wedding featured students dressed in African garb and performing various roles in a ceremony presided over by the school's guidance counsellor Stacey Ann Clarke-Kerr.

The event was aimed at giving students a better understanding of the different cultural activities that African families participate in, according to the organisers.

Students also performed various rituals associated with African weddings, including the practice of jumping the broom, tying of the knots, and money spree.

The school received support from parents who assisted in the preparation of the food, and the decoration of the area used to host the wedding.

“A lot of work was put into it, but the work was spread out and the parents were supportive,” expressed Samantha James, grade one coordinator.

Elelia Whittaker played the role of the bride, while Ronique Gordon was the groom at the inaugural mock wedding.

Over 90 students from four grade one classes participated in the activity.

Yasmin Anderson Jackson, the principal of the school, was elated at the outcome of the wedding, which was conceived by her grade one teachers Shantoya Reid, Yvonne Grant, Tanya Williams, and Samantha James.

“As principal of the school, I am really happy that the teachers were able to bring the curriculum alive … it is not chalk and talk anymore. So, when the teachers came up with this idea, I was very happy, because I see where children are able to participate, and they are engaged, and when this happens, then it will allow them [students] to grasp the idea better than if they were not engaged,” expressed Anderson Jackson.