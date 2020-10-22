Lucky Dollar donates bunk bed to Negril All-Age

NEGRIL, Westmoreland - The Savanna-la-Mar branch of Lucky Dollar Furniture and Appliance Store, recently donated a bunk bed to the Negril All-Age School in Westmoreland.

“We were called upon by the principal to donate two beds. However, we did not have the ones that they actually wanted. We had a bunk bed with a double bed at the base and a single bed at the top, so we donated that,” said Novelene Jones, the assistant branch manager at the store.

She told the Jamaica Observer West that Lucky Dollar is “a community-oriented establishment”,which has been donating to schools over the years, and will continue to do so.

Principal of Negril All-Age Sheron Suckra stated that the beds were needed for the school's sick bay.

“With COVID-19 upon us, it has become extremely important to adhere to the guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. One such is to have the school's sick bay adequately equipped in the event of any illness among our students and staff,” she stated, adding that the school was badly in need of a replacement for the one that was being used.

“Myself and the staff here at Negril All-Age express sincere gratitude to Lucky Dollar for its philanthropic gesture towards nation-building, and more so for their partnership with Negril All-Age during this pandemic,” said Suckra .

Jones stated that the company has also joined the efforts of alleviating some of the strain on parents as it relates to online schooling, by offering discounts on tablets and laptops, as well as offering loans for equipment purchasing.