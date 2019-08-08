PHOTO - Making A Pass

Flanker's midfielder Colin Haughton (front) passes the ball as Maldon High's Shaquille Topping chases him in Monday's St James FA Sandals Resort International Under-20 game at the UDC field in Montego Bay. Flanker won the game 1-0. (Photo: Paul Reid)

