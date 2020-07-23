Manning's School students get Josephine Lilly Wolf Memorial scholarships

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland - Three Interact Club members of Manning's School here, who will be pursuing their tertiary education at The University of the West Indies, Mona, in September, were recently awarded Josephine Lilly Wolf Memorial scholarships, and grants from the Rotary Club of Savanna-la-Mar, to further their education.

They are Britney Cunningham — outgoing deputy head girl, Crystal Whittaker, and Alliyah DaSilva.

The scholarships are named after a former third-form student of the school who was murdered at her home in the resort town of Negril in 2015. Wolf's father reportedly decided to establish the scholarships through a foundation set up in her memory.

Application forms were sent out to all grade 11 students who maintained good academic performance, are in need of financial assistance, and are involved in co-curricular activities. The top three students were selected from a total of 14 applicants to receive the scholarships –— which cover tuition, books, boarding and other related costs — for the entire duration of their tertiary education.

An elated Cunningham said she received word that she was awarded the scholarship from her former guidance counsellor, who is now the vice-principal at Manning's School.

“At the time I was in [the town of] Savanna-la-Mar and when I received the call with the good news I was so shocked [that] I screamed. I was so happy because I have always been praying to see my way through university but, before I got the scholarship, I did not know which way or how I would get through. But, I started applying for different scholarships and I prayed, and I was given this one,” expressed Cunningham, who wants to become an actuary.

Cunningham and her schoolmates were also presented with cheques by the Rotary Club of Savanna-la-Mar during the club's 51st Annual Installation and Awards Banquet, recently.

Rouchelle Harvey Gordon, Rotary director with responsibility for youth service, said the three students who are Interact members — the youth arm of Rotary International for young people ages 12 to 18 — were also given $30,000 each by the Rotary Club of Savanna-la-Mar.

During the presidential installation and awards banquet held at Belle Vista in Savanna-la-Mar, Audrey Williams Woolery, who took over from Sheldon Edwards, was installed as president for the 2020-2021 term.

Williams Woolery, an integrated science teacher at Manning's School for the past 24-years, outlined the projects that she will be undertaking during her tenure in office.

“We will be embarking on a number of projects this year. My signature project is to upgrade the Retreat Early Childhood Institution. As an educator I know the importance of having a suitable environment where teaching and learning will take place effectively...we will also continue to work on the Ferris Peace and Conflict Resolution Centre as early as this month. We will start [the] construction of a sidewalk from the school [Ferris Primary School] to the bus stop. This project was started a few years ago and we plan to complete and hand the centre this year to the Ministry of Education,” stated Williams Woolery.

“Additionally, the club will be erecting new 'Welcome to Westmoreland and Savanna-la-Mar' signs, and refurbishing old ones. The Retreat Early Childhood Institution and the welcome signs projects are being sponsored by the National Commercial Bank (NCB).”

Williams Woolery also noted that the club “will continue to distribute care packages consisting [of] food items, masks and hand sanitisers to needy people in and around our community who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“Rotary this year will continue to be visible. The stage has been set by the very hard-working past presidents over the years, and I have no choice but to follow in their footsteps. My board, my fellow Rotarians, Rotaractors, [and] Interactors, we will continue to do what we do [our] best [to put] 'Service Above Self,' ” she stressed.