Many Thanks, AHSPSA

Anchovy High student Kaylia Pinnock (third left) and mother, Velma Latchman (second left), accept a cheque for $1,454,980.00— which will go towards the student's medical expenses associated with a brain tumour—from Albert Ferguson (fifth left), president of the Anchovy High School Past Students Association (AHSPSA).

Sharing in the moment are (from left) Ishba Higgins, second vice-president, AHSPSA; dean of discipline at the school, Renardo Douglas, and school Principal Lavern Stewart.

(Photo: Alan Lewin)