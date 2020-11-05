Marubeni donates 40 tablets to western-based schools

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Forty students from the parishes of St James, Trelawny and Hanover are now able to join their school's virtual platform through a donation of 40 tablets by Marubeni Power International, a shareholder of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS). The handover was done on Monday through the JPS Foundation in conjunction with the JPS Foundation Energy Club initiative in the respective schools.

The beneficiaries are members of the club from the Herbert Morrison Technical High School, Cornwall College, Muschett High School, Hopewell High School and Knockalva High School.

The students and teachers were elated at the donation.

Among them is Rajani Thompson, a student of Herbert Morrison Technical High School. He told the Jamaica Observer West that he liked the fact that the tablet had a SIM card slot which makes it easier for data accessibility on the device.

“With the tablet having a slot for a SIM card, I can connect to the Internet via mobile data and also Wi-Fi, giving me more options to connect to classes and get my work done. There's also plenty of space to download all the apps that I would need for class, and a great camera, so I can take pictures of my work to submit them,” said an elated Thompson.

Wayne Mckenzie, teacher and JPSF Energy Club administrator at Muschett High School, commended Marubeni Power International for the timeliness of their gift and JPS Foundation for launching the energy club at the school and staying committed to supporting the students' educational needs especially at this time.

And in addressing the recipients, Allaine Harvey, programmes officer for the JPS Foundation, Region South West, stated that both Marubeni Power International and the JPS Foundation remain committed to the causes of youth development and education.

“As good corporate citizens, both entities have assessed Jamaica's current reality and as such thought it prudent to make this contribution. It is our intention to add to the benevolence that already exists and ensure that no child is left behind at this time,” stated Harvey.