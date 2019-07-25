MONTEGO BAY, St James - A livid minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Alando Terrelonge blasted critics who degrade the Statistical Institute of Jamaica's (STATIN) report of increased youth unemployment to low paying jobs.

“When I hear some Jamaicans talking about, oh the employment statistics STATIN has put out, the employment statistics only look good because we are not talking about the underemployment.

“I say to you all, mash down that lie! Rubbish that lie because it is better to have our young people getting gainful employment to take themselves out of poverty, so that the devil will not have use for idle hands, than to have them at home,” lashed out the state minister.

He noted that between 2012 and 2015 youth unemployment, which stood at between 26 and 37 per cent, “now stands at a record low of 19.7 per cent and falling”.

“That, ladies and gentlemen, is the hallmark of youth in prosperity. We have seen over the last year a record number of some 20,000 young men and 20,000 young women being employed into the labour force and that's a good deed,” Terrelonge argued.

He also expressed that the people levelling criticisms seemingly prefer to see girls engaging in sexual relationships with “sugar daddies” for financial support and young boys resorting to criminal activities for money, instead of being gainfully employed.

“Is that they (critics) would prefer our young women maybe taking up with some big man to take care of them? Is it that they would prefer our young men to take up something (guns) and get themselves into problems or to turn to a life of crime and violence?” the state minister questioned.

“To all the Jamaicans who believe that it is somehow shameful to work in a call centre or it is somehow shameful to get employment in a youth summer programme, you are bad for Jamaica. You are bad for Jamaica because you fail to see the good that this Government is doing. You are bad for Jamaica.”

Terrelonge was delivering the keynote address at the launch of the 2019 Local Government and Community Development's Youth Summer Employment Programme (YSEP) at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James, last Thursday.

The latest quarterly survey of jobs, published by STATIN, indicated that the labour force now stands at 1.3 million people, placing the unemployment rate at a record low of 7.8 per cent up to April 2019.

Local Government and Community Development Minister Desmond McKenzie says the YSEP, now in its third year, has contributed to the recent decrease in the country's unemployment rate.

“We are taking this programme seriously. STATIN announced a couple days ago that the unemployment rate has fallen to the lowest ever in the history of the country and many of you can be counted and were counted in that figure,” McKenzie said.

“Again, you (YSEP participants) are going to be contributing one year more to the decline in the unemployment rate in this country.”

YSEP had its genesis in 2017 and seeks to utilise data collection, support for administrative processes, and distribution of critical information to improve service delivery and ensure greater levels of efficiency in the implementation of programmes.

Participants will be engaged within their own geographic locale within communities, across the 14 parishes of Jamaica under the immediate supervision of the Municipal Corporations.

McKenzie warned some of the 4,000 participants in attendance at the 2019 YSEP launch that indiscipline will not be tolerated in the summer work programme.

“I have been getting complaints about the behaviour of some of the young people in the programme. Let me make it quite clear, abundantly clear, this is not a political programme. I don't care which mayor or which councillor recommend you for the job, it is not the mayor or the councillor that will keep the job, it is your performance that will determine whether or not you remain in the job,” he sternly warned.

Participants will be employed for six weeks, earning $8,500 weekly, with $9,500 per week for team leaders.