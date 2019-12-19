McKenzie urges citizens to start campaign against criminality

FALMOUTH, Trelawny - Local Government and Community Development Minister Desmond McKenzie has called on Jamaicans to start a campaign to contain the country's runaway crime rate.

Up to Monday, the number of murders recorded in the country since the start of the year stood at 1,281, which is 35 more than that recorded over the corresponding period last year.

“I am asking you tonight to let us start this crusade to save this country from these criminals and heartless and wicked people, and to give support to your Government, give support in fighting crime, support the work of the security forces, because when those rights are taken away from us by criminals, when we become prisoners in our own home.... the question of human rights don't come into consideration when we are deprived of our rights to walk the streets. I say to the people here tonight that this country must stand up to this terror that is unleashed,” McKenzie appealed.

“As a country, we have lost sight of the reality of what is happening. We need a unified country saying the same thing, from the same page, from the same book, to tackle the scourge and this cancer of crime that is eating away at the heart of this country.”

McKenzie was speaking at a streetlight and disaster town-hall meeting at the Falmouth Municipal Corporation in Trelawny last week. The meeting was hosted by the ministry of local government and community development, in collaboration with the office of disaster preparedness and emergency management.

The local government minister noted that as the country grapples with crime, it is putting a strain on the national coffers to provide the resources needed in hospitals to cope with gunshot and stab wounds.

He urged citizens to put political allegiance aside and join the Government in the fight against crime.

“While natural disasters are anticipated, the kind of human disasters that we are experiencing now, ladies and gentlemen, will perhaps be the only disaster that we have to concentrate our efforts on, because as a country we have to unite to fight these criminals and to reduce the level of carnage in this country.

Regardless of who sits in the chair, crime has no colour, it knows no political allegiance,” McKenzie stated.

States of public emergency are currently imposed in the St Andrew South Police Division, the parishes of St James, Hanover, Westmoreland, St Catherine and Clarendon.

McKenzie also took a swipe at the Opposition People's National Party who has repeatedly voiced that the measure is not working.

“The wanton killings that are taking place have to stop. And when we get into the habit of saying that this is not working, it is no comfort to the country who wants an answer to the crime that we are facing,” he stressed.