McNeill partners with WMC, NWC in fight against COVID-19

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western Dr Wykeham McNeill has partnered with the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC) and the National Water Commission (NWC) to undertake several projects in the constituency, in a bid to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the initiative, the towns of Negril, Grange Hill and Little London were sanitised last Friday, with emphasis placed on the roads and sidewalks.

In recent weeks, the resort town of Negril has seen a major decrease in both pedestrian and vehicular traffic, due to the shutdown of the tourism industry.

Many residents, however, continue to use the transport centre in Negril, as well as in other towns in Westmoreland, as they travel to conduct business.

In light of this, sanitation stations have been installed in both the Negril and the Grange Hill transport centres.

Dr Mc Neill said the installation of the sanitation stations was done in collaboration with the NWC.

“The project was done in partnership with the NWC. We provided the material and the NWC provided the labour,” he told the J amaica Observer West.

He added that plans are in place to add foot levers to each water station later this week, noting that with the hand valve cross-contamination can occur.