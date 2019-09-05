Miss Global Int'l 2019 to be biggest ever — Ramchandani

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Miss Global Jamaica 2019 Brithney Clarke is among the over 30 international contestants vying to be crowned Miss Global International 2019 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on Saturday, September 28.

At that time Clarke, who waltzed away with the Miss Global Jamaica crown on June 28, will be hoping for a repeat of fortunes.

Her international rivals will be flying in from Guyana, Australia, Cambodia, El Salvador, Haiti, Sierra Leone, India, The Bahamas, Ethiopia, Canada, USA, Panama, Scotland, United Kingdom, Ghana, Hong Kong, Dominica Republic, Trinidad, Liberia, Ethiopia, Mexico, Nepal, and Guadeloupe.

They are expected to start arriving in the island in time for a cocktail party reception on Wednesday, September 25 to be hosted at Secret Breathless, Montego Bay. The following day they will be in attendance at a media briefing set to be hosted by Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett and Andre Dixon at Hard Rock Café Montego Bay, and will participate in a talent show at Secrets Montego Bay after a tour at Chukka Cove on the eve of the coronation show.

Event conceptualiser Lachu Ramchandani has expressed confidence that this year's staging of the event, which started in 2004, will be the biggest ever.

“This year's pageant will be the biggest ever. It will be hosted under the directorship, supervision, and produced by Neelam Ramchandani, director of Miss Global Jamaica and vice-president of Miss Global International,” said Ramchandani.

According to Ramchandani, his daughter Neelam, has “taken the pageant to a higher level, and has increased the volume of viewers and participants with her sense of style and love for the pageant”.

Neelam is credited with increasing the viewership and attractiveness of the pageant, which the elder Ramchandani said will be beamed live on CVM Television, as well as several countries around the world.

This year's staging, set to start at 8:00 pm, he said, will be held under the patronage of Bartlett, with main sponsors such as Jamaica Tourist Board, Tourism Enhancement Fund, Secrets Montego Bay, Hard Rock Café Montego Bay, Burbank Hills Hotel & Villas and First Rock Bank.

Proceeds for the event will this year go towards the Jamaica Deaf Association, which has already received $300,000 from the staging of the Miss Global Jamaica pageant held in June.