MoBay-based entertainers raring to go at Sumfest
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Local and international reggae and dancehall music fans from all walks of life are expected to descend on the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre tomorrow and Saturday for the two final nights of Reggae Sumfest 2019.
Already anticipation is fever pitched among the fans of Jamaican music for the appearance of Buju Banton who is the headliner for Saturday night's show, which will also feature Beres Hammond, as well as Protegé, Romain Virgo, Chris Martin, Dalton Harris, Jah9 and Etana.
But the home-based performers, the likes of Shane E, Unknown Gringo, Mr Chumps, Ricky Teetz, Squash, Jovexx and Drezee are also generating a great deal of expectation among their Montego Bay fan-base.
They have all committed to putting in outstanding performances.
Shane E, one of the emerging stars in Montego Bay's vibrant dancehall scene, promises to shine bright on Festival Night One at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre on Friday night.
“It's gonna be real energetic; di best of Shane E. Wi been a expect it from 2016, wi been a put in di work so a my time now and 2019 is di year of stardom for Shane E. It's going to be a 'dragging' performance. As you know, di term dragging has to do with speed and I am the lord of dragging. It's just one press and speed,” the Flanker-based deejay stressed.
Mr Chumps has also promised to make his presence felt.
“I am coming to surprise the world on the Reggae Sumfest stage as it gives me the opportunity to show everyone what Mr Chumps can do, so I am going all-out to make a big impression,” he argued.
Ricky Teetz is also preparing to make an impact.
"I am going to put together a great set for my fans at this year's Reggae Sumfest stage and show the world what Ricky Teetz can deliver," Ricky Teetz said.
Unknown Gringo is also looking forward to impressing the patrons at the Downsound-promoted festival.
"The eyes of the world will be on the Reggae Sumfest stage as it gives me the opportunity to show everyone sey Unknown Gringo a one of the baddest new artistes inna the business today," said Unknown Gringo.
Also scheduled to perform on tomorrow night's stage are Chronixx, Beenie Man, Bounty Killa, Spice, Agent Sasco, Dexta Daps, Spragga Benz, Elephant Man, Munga, Govanna, Dovey Magnum, among others.
The 26-year-old festival is being staged under the theme 'Our Music, Our Festival'.
