MoBay business leaders laud National Supply for new $600-m shopping complex

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Montego Bay business leaders have lauded National Supply for the construction of a shopping centre in the resort city, which represents an investment of over $600 million.

The construction of the multimillion-dollar complex, which was opened recently, took 16 months and has seven distinct commercial spaces, including the state-of- the-art National Supply Hardware and construction that consists of merchandise and customer service departments, administrative offices, a warehouse, training facilities, showroom and service centre.

“It is timely, particularly at a time when some companies are coming out of a lockdown,” said president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Janet Silvera, who along with other business and civic leaders toured the facility on Tuesday.

“To see this bold move by National Supply, it is a way of stimulating growth for a city that needs it more than ever now. The fact that he [Donovan Chin See] has also employed new people when other sectors are laying off, is a very positive move. This is what we as a chamber wants to see, we want to see companies that come from elsewhere and invest, and the investment is sustainable and that is what National Supply has proven to us. They have proven that they are committed to the growth of Montego Bay.”

Head of Regional Sales, Montego Bay, for Barita Investments, Winston Lawson, expressed satisfaction in his company's investment in the project, arguing that it shows sincere dedication and commitment to the city of Montego Bay.

“We certainly are happy to fund it. I gather just over $600 million worth of funding for quite a wonderful complex here. It really shows up Montego Bay nicely. The property was acquired in 2007 and Donovan has really shown his commitment and dedication to this part of the island, and we were happy to assist with it,” expressed Lawson.

Homer Davis, mayor of Montego Bay, said “it is very good investment and it comes at the right time with the influx of new business activities and new construction of businesses.”

“I would recommend western Jamaica to look no more in Kingston for industrial service products, because National Supply is here and they have expanded their inventory,” said Davis.

Chen See, the director of sales and marketing at National Supply, said even though it is marketed as an industrial distributor, patrons must be aware that they also stock items for the DIY (Do-It-Yourself) market.

“Generally, on the north coast, we find that there is a lot of construction going on, so we have a lot of construction products. This doesn't mean that we don't have products for the Do-It-Yourself market, we do. However, people don't perceive us as a DIY company, but we offer a lot of DIY products,” he told the Jamaica Observer West.

He added that excellent service is the company's number one priority.

“We are selling more solutions to clients. When they come to the store and they are not sure what to purchase, we advise them accordingly so they leave satisfied. You can count on our products because most of the products that we sell, we buy directly from manufacturers, and because of that, our customers will get the factory warranty, and most importantly, you get the after sales support, meaning we are not just selling, we are creating a partnership, so if there are any challenges with any product, we have the technical support to assist with the issue,” Chen See explained.