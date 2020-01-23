MoBay City FC, Paradise FC seek first win in St James Div One

MONTEGO BAY, St James — MoBay City FC and Paradise FC will both be seeking to get their first win today when they meet at the UDC field in a St James Football Association/ Sandals Resorts International Division One Zone One game, starting at 3:00pm.

MoBay City FC, who were relegated from the Major League, are playing their first game of the season, while Paradise FC were beaten 3-2 by Catherine Hall FC in their opening game.

Norwood Strikers joined King Gate as leaders of Zone Two last weekend, after beating them 3-2 in their game played at Anchovy High, thanks in part to an own goal in the first half.

Rayan Maxwell gave King Gate the lead in the 12th minute, but an own goal from Keniel Whittaker four minutes later saw the teams locked at 1-1 at half-time.

Joel Brooks scored in the 70th minute to give Norwood Strikers the lead before Renaldo Waldo added a third goal in the 80th minute.

Herman Jarrett, however, cut the deficit to one goal when he scored for King Gate FC in the 86th minute.