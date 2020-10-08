MoBay deputy mayor challenges church to commit to restoration of city

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Newly minted deputy mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon has challenged religious leaders in Montego Bay to assist in the restoration of the western city to its former glory.

In his message to the congregants at the recent installation of the new senior pastor of the Montego Bay New Testament Church of God, Bishop Ruel Robinson, Councillor Vernon charged the church leaders to “become modern day Moses and go in front of the people of Montego Bay who are struggling to find their way out of the darkness that has enveloped the city for many years”.

“Over the years we have seen intolerable levels of murders, intolerable levels of robberies and general lawlessness in Montego Bay and St James in general, which are all uncharacteristic of what this friendly city is all about,” Councillor Vernon told the congregation.

“Since March of this year we have witnessed the novel coronavirus sweeping through the parish infecting dozens of residents and claiming several lives. The virus has also dealt a deleterious blow to our economy, leaving scores of persons out of jobs especially in the tourism sector. These are unprecedented times which require unprecedented leadership from the church, politicians, civil society and the business community.”

He assured the church leaders that Mayor of Montego Bay Councillor Leeroy Williams has given his full commitment to give unequivocal leadership in any matter that will, and can restore Montego Bay to its former glory.

The deputy mayor also used the occasion to commend the leadership of the religious fraternity, which he argued, has for many years been “a light in the darkness for thousands of Jamaicans”.

He noted that the St James Municipal Corporation, as the local authority for the parish, is cognisant that the Montego Bay New Testament Church of God plays a critical role in bridging the gap between civic and religious institutions.

Councillor Vernon said with this in mind, the corporation will continue to build and maintain partnerships among its stakeholders in an effort to bolster the development of the resort city and the parish, adding that it will give its full support to the New Testament Church of God and its new senior pastor.