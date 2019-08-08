MoBay entertainer 'Changa Changa' returns to court next month

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Robert Lee Young, otherwise called “Changa Changa” is to return to court on Friday, September 27 to answer to charges of resisting arrest and indecent language.

Young, a St James-based novelty entertainer, was charged following a July 12 incident in which he reportedly refused to comply with the instructions of a policeman, whose suspicion was said to be aroused by Young's behaviour, whilst on duty along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay, St James.

It is reported that after being asked to allow the policeman to search a bag that he was carrying, Young refused and then shoved the policeman while uttering indecent language.

His case was mentioned in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, July 31, where it was transferred to the Petty Sessions Court.

Young, a Rastafarian, who resides in the inner-city community of Flanker, has however denied all the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Coral Gardens Benevolent Society (CGBS) has called for all charges against Young to be dropped.

“Targeting, searching, arresting, and detaining Rastafari individuals must stop; the police must stop regarding and portraying members of the Rastafari community as criminals,” the CGBS said in a statement.

“The action of the police in this case is a stark reminder of the human abuses that were meted out to members of the Rastafari community during the State-sponsored atrocities of 1963. The Coral Gardens Benevolent Society has been at the forefront advocating for such atrocities to stop and that the constitutional rights of members of the Rastafari community be respected by agents of the State.”

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said in the meantime that it is committed to respecting the fundamental rights and practices of all groups within the society.

It is reminding members of the public that several pieces of legislation to include the Constabulary Force Act, the Road Traffic Act and the Town and Communities Act, confer the powers of search upon the police on the basis of reasonable suspicion, and as such, requests should be complied with. “Moreover, the law requires that members of the public comply with the requests of the police generally in all circumstances and refrain from behaviour that obstructs them from carrying out their duties,” the JCF said.