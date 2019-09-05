MoBay mayor calls for more assistance to educate children
MOUNT CAREY, St James — Mayor of Montego Bay Councillor Homer Davis has sounded a rallying cry for the country's leaders to intensify their efforts to provide education for all the nation's children.
“I use this platform today (last week Wednesday) to challenge all the leaders from all walks of the Jamaican life to start placing more efforts on educating our children even in very difficult financial situation. Educating our children, our future leaders, is an investment in our nation and is the best vehicle to move our people from poverty to the next level of prosperity,” Davis, who is also chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, appealed.
He was speaking at the annual South St James Education Committee Primary Exit Primary (PEP) Awards ceremony held at Mount Carey Baptist Church last week.
Davis, who is the councillor for the Cambridge Division and the Jamaica Labour Party's caretaker for the St James Southern constituency, was quick to point out that the selection of the awardees was not carried out with any political bias.
“Let me assure you that the selection of which our PEP awardees were chosen is transparent. Fair and free of political bias,” he stressed.
He explained that the selection of the 61 students was carried out by the teachers from the 16 primary schools in the constituency.
“This exercise, we looked at the 16 primary schools in South St James and we asked the principal of each school to give us the top performing students. They were able to identify 61 such students from those schools, and we have given book vouchers to the tune of $1million,” Davis told the Jamaica Observer West.
“The top boy and top girl were also the recipient of a tablet each and a trophy. But this is a process by which we as the political representatives in South St James are seeking to reach our people, encourage our people that education is the ladder to their success, and if they can start at this stage, then it will create a much brighter future for our young children.
So today's (last week Wednesday) event I am very happy we had all 61 students here today receiving their awards, receiving their gift certificates, and so as I said when they leave here they can also go to Sangster's Bookstore and purchase their books because they have got a reasonable amount of money to purchase their books.”
The South St James Education Committee's back-to-school grant event formed part of a wider education support programme organised and funded through the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.
The ceremony was staged under the theme: 'Celebrating Excellence in Education'.
