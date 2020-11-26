Montego Bay Conference Centre hosts health and wellness conference

ROSE HALL, St James - The Montego Bay Convention Centre hosted the second annual Jamaica Health and Wellness Tourism Conference under the theme: 'Reimagine, Reset, Restore' from November 18 -19, 2010.

The conference, organised by the Tourism Linkages Network, a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, aims at bringing together leading scientists, researchers and scholars to exchange and share their knowledge on a wide range of topics affecting the health and wellness tourism product.

The two- day event, which featured a mix of in- person attendees and speakers, was streamed in real time with interactive online platforms.

Several panel discussions and presentations were conducted over the days and involved wide ranging topics on the tourism industry. Panellists and presenters included Dr Guyan Atrscott of Emed Spa, Terry-Ann Segree of the Inter-American Development Bank, Dennis Chung of Discover Jamaica by Bike and Tanya Vassell of Fern Tree Spa at Half Moon.

The Jamaica Observer West brings you highlights: