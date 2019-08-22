Montego Bay Convention Centre hosts Jehovah's Witnesses 'Love Never Fails' conventions

ROSE HALL, St James — Scores of Jehovah's Witnesses from western Jamaica and other parts of the island, as well as Europe, the USA and Canada, will tomorrow begin the final in a series of three-day conventions that began last weekend at Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James.

The conventions are being held under the theme 'Love Never Fails'.

An estimated 10,000 “Witnesses” are expected to be in attendance at the conventions.

This weekend, two conventions will be held simultaneously, one in English and the other in American Sign Language, in a bid to facilitate the deaf community.

The programme in St James is tied into one of seven larger international conventions held in the United States. These larger international conventions will be hosting a total of 35,000 foreign delegates coming from 105 countries. Worldwide, there are 22 major cities in 18 countries that have been selected to host international convention events. In total, as many as 140,000 delegates will be travelling from numerous countries to attend these larger gatherings.

“These events will illustrate the positive influence that love can have to bring people together from diverse backgrounds,” said Christopher Dalley, a local representative for Jehovah's Witnesses.

“Local Jehovah's Witnesses will get an opportunity to meet and enjoy association with their fellow Witnesses, and the community here in Montego Bay is happy to accommodate the influx of visitors at the many local cafés, restaurants and hotels.”

The convention programme will examine how Bible principles help people in practical ways.

Tomorrow, there will be an address on how love can help people surmount obstacles such as a troubled upbringing, chronic illness, or poverty. Saturday's programme will consider how Bible principles help husbands, wives, and children to show love for one another.

On Sunday, the programme will include a public Bible discourse entitled 'True Love in a Hate-Filled World—Where?', which will address overcoming prejudice and hatred.

The conventions are free to the public.