More JPs for Trelawny

Seated (from left) are Superintendent Carlos Russell, commanding officer for the Trelawny Police Division; Karen Campbell-Bascoe, director of the Justice Training Institute; Camille Hoarde, justice of the peace; Custos Paul Muschett, and Kenneth Grant, president of the Trelawny Lay Magistrates Association, for a phot op with newly-installed justices of the peace for Trelawny, following an installation ceremony held at the Glistening Waters Restaurant in Rock, Trelawny, recently.

