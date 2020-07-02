More Westmoreland residents trained

SAVANNA-LA- Mar, Westmoreland - Twenty-five more Westmoreland residents were recently certified in vector aide management, insect screen and mesh cover construction, and small business management after participating in a two-month-long training initiative which forms part of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation's trust to rid the parish of dengue, a mosquito-borne disease.

The training was carried out under the Climate Change Adoption and Risk Reduction Technology and Strategies project, which was financed by the Caribbean Disaster Risk Reduction Fund (CDRRF) — a multi-donor trust fund financed with grant resources from Global Affairs Canada and the European Union, and managed by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Late last year, 22 residents from the parish were also trained under the initiative.

“The aim of this programme is for them [participants] to work in their communities so that they will be able to provide information to the health department,” Bertel Moore, chairman of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, said at the certificate presentation ceremony held at the offices of the corporation in Savanna-la-Mar last Thursday.

“We may have thought COVID has taken over, but as far as I'm concerned dengue is right here also. With increased rains there will be need for heightened vector control measures.” Moore further indicated that once more funding is received the programme will be expanded to train more residents in the parish.

The initiative enhances livelihoods, resilience and sustainability within the community. CDRRF has eight sub-projects under implementation in Belize, British Virgin Islands (BVI), Jamaica and St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and has to date reached 35,559 beneficiaries — 20,852 females and 14,707 males — from 59 communities.

Already, some members of the Westmoreland group have joined forces to form a business based on what they have learnt during the training programme.

Demetrius Samuels, a resident of Russia, a community in Savanna-la-Mar, told the Jamaica Observer West that he decided to participate in an effort to motivate others, especially youngsters, from his community.

“The programme can create employment and that is one of our biggest problems in Russia, so I decided to participate to help others. Eight of us in the programme have come together and formed a group and we are pursuing a business in insect screen and mesh covers for [water] drums. We have already presented our business plan to a member of the Social Development Commission (SDC) and it was well received,” he told the Observer West.

Samuels further stated that each member of the group will contribute a specified amount of money to finance the start-up capital for the business, adding that from there it is their aim to create employment in the community and also to motivate others to start their own businesses.