Mount Peto family establishes scholarship in honour of Cecil Cox

MOUNT PETO, Hanover — The family of the late Cecil Winston Cox has established a scholarship in his honour to preserve the legacy of a man who was well known for his generosity throughout St James and Hanover.

Cox, who passed away more than a year ago due to heart-related complications, was a resident of the Mount Peto community in Hanover.

For many years, he served as a poor relief officer in Hanover. He was also the pastor of the Faith Christian Fellowship church in Bessie Baker, in the parish.

Throughout his life, he was known as a man who would give the “shirt off his back” to those in need.

His wife Evadnie Cox said her husband's generosity is still talked about today, as many persons continue to urge the family to find a way to preserve Cox's legacy of humanitarianism.

“People who knew my husband in St James and Hanover always stop my children and I when they see us. All they want to talk about was how great Mr Cox was and how many people he helped. Many have asked me what the family plans to do to keep his spirit alive, so we decided that a scholarship for young children is a great way to start,” Evadnie explained.

She recalled the many occasions when her late husband “gave the last of what he had to people in need”.

“When asked why he did such things, Mr Cox would tell people that he was doing the Lord's work,” said Evadnie.

“He would say, 'my salvation is different from yours'. He would even give away our children's new shoes for school to others who were in need. When our children were smaller, they never liked that quality in their father because they didn't understand it. But, when I told them that we should start a scholarship in honour of their father, they all agreed, and they all pulled together to make the first scholarship donation possible. Today they are proud of their father's legacy and try to give in the same way he did.”

The first Cecil Winston Cox Scholarship of $30,000 was presented to 12-year-old Maurice Cochrane who was named the top boy of the Mount Peto Primary School and placed at Cornwall College after sitting this year's Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams.

Meanwhile, the Cox family is calling on those whose lives were touched by the late Cox to donate to the fund so they will be able to assist more students next year.

“We want to be able to assist at least six children next year. It's something Mr Cox would have wanted because he helped people while he was alive. He loved to see people happy and as a family, we want to preserve that legacy,” said Evadnie.