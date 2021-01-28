Mount Salem, Salt Spring entrepreneurs receive JSIF grants

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Seventeen applicants from Mount Salem and Salt Spring communities are recipients of grants funded under the Integrated Community Development Project II (ICDP-II) through the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

The grants were distributed under the Enterprise Development Project which saw 502 applicants vying for grants to sustain their small business enterprises. The successful applicants are owners of businesses in various sectors, including farming, soap manufacturing, graphic designing, photography, upholstery, cosmetology, and sanitising and cleaning services.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yvonne Whyte-Powell, in her remarks at the ceremony, which was held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, emphasised that social investment is the greatest investment that Jamaica can make at this time.

“As a police officer, you think we are just about arresting people but my function is community safety and security which is not to arrest people but to arrest problems. Perhaps the greatest investment that the country can make is in social investment,” she argued.

“There is an unfortunate incident which happened at Quarry, St James, which left 30 children requiring counselling. It is only when we have social investment that these problems can be corrected,” she told the gathering.

“For the persons who have gotten the grants, your purpose is to go out there and create a change and so the social investment continues.”

Managing Director of JSIF, Omar Sweeney, told the Jamaica Observer West that the successful applicants received equipment instead of cash, to assist with the improvement of their small business.

“We have distributed stoves, chicken, power tools, printers, computers, sewing machines and freezers, just to name a few,” said Sweeney.

Senior manager of the JSIF, Mona Sue-Ho, says that entrepreneurs were also given access to a business consultant who assisted them with business advice and training.

Cassandra Blake and Junior Wright, who are chicken farmers, expressed delight at being gifted a defeathering machine, which is used to pluck chickens, and a refrigerator to store the product.

“It means a lot to us as we normally have to use our hands to do the defeathering. Sometimes we do up to a thousand chickens and it gets hard, so having a machine to help us will take us a far way. The fridge will also mek wi store more chickens,” stated the couple.