PHOTO: MOVING AWAY

Former Rusea's High striker Brian Brown (right), tries to dribble away from Guyana's midfielder Daniel Wilson in Monday's (November 18) Concacaf National League game at Montego Bay Sports Complex. Jamaica came from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw. (Photo: Paul Reid)

