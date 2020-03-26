Musical couple Rosh Rebel and Kali Grn spreading love, positivity

MONTEGO BAY, St James — From childhood dreams of wanting to become doctors, growing up in musical families, memories of singing from as early as six years old, discovering a mutual love of music and a passion for wanting to become musical stars, are some of the common notes that struck a chord with musical couple Roshauna Rosh Rebel Dennis and Khalil Kali Grn Brown.

Additionally, both artistes, who tied the knot earlier this year, have their eyes set on international stardom and spreading love and positivity through their music, despite their humble beginnings.

“I grew up in the church and in a family of singers, my grandmother and my aunts were big influences when I was growing up,” said Rosh Rebel.

“Singing has always been a part of me, I found myself singing from around age six or seven, and from there I just couldn't stop.”

Kali grew up in a house where his grandfather used to sing every day, and his father was also an artiste.

“I'm from Kendal in Hanover and Kali is originally from Salt Spring in St James. We share a passion for and a calling to music,” Rosh Rebel stressed.

“Music is a very strong foundation for us and one on which our relationship is built, I want to be a legend in the music business, I want to take my music far and wide, I want to touch lives with my music and I want to spread love, light and peace.”

Kali has his sights set on being a world-renowned artiste, singing positive music that everyone all over the world can relate and sing to, Rosh Rebel told the Jamaica Observer West.

Both are past students of Montego Bay Community College.

Rosh Rebel also attended Manning's School, while Kali is a past student of Cornwall College.

Finding their own unique sound, style and sticking to them, have been key elements in their development.

“My music is conscious music. Whether I'm singing about love, marijuana, the state of the world, etcetera , my music is always conscious and positive,” Kali stated.

“My style is a fusion of different genres and emotions. I consider myself a reggae-pop-jazz artiste, though. I do a little bit of everything, but at the end of the day, it's all positive,” Rosh Rebel added.

Taking a route of steering clear of negative energy and vulgarity, they have collaborated on songs like Incense and Scented Candles and Smoke High Grade. Currently they are promoting their respective singles — Lonely Call, done by Kali, and Glow by Rosh Rebel. They are also working on new singles as well as individual extended play (EP) records.

“I'm currently working on some singles to be released over the course of this year and my first EP, which should be released later this year. Rosh also has new singles working on as well as a video, “Kali stated.

He noted, however, that getting exposure is very challenging.

“Getting the necessary exposure has been difficult, as most persons don't want to work with you unless you have a name or money to spend. However, I have had successes. I was an opening act for the legendary Bounty Killer, and I have shared the same stage with the likes of Protoje, Jesse Royal and Dre Island,” said Kali.

“Finding the right team, one that is aligned with your goals and visions, for yourself, finding the resources you need when you need them most, and being able to get exposure to very useful and effective platforms, are major hurdles for me.”

“ I'm happy though that I'm able to live a mentally healthy life after enduring the loss of both my parents, which has left me empty in many ways. It hasn't been an easy task, but I feel really accomplished being able to live through that while still inspiring others through my music. ”explained Rosh Rebel.