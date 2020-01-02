Negril Chamber hopeful construction of market will commence this year

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — President of the Negril Chamber of Commerce Richard Wallace says after years of failed efforts to have a fruit and vegetable market constructed in the resort town, it appears the dream of the resort destination will soon become a reality.

“Last year (2018) we met with the minister of local government Mr McKenzie and he promised us that he was going to see it through. And we are happy to say that this year (2019) we had meetings [and] site inspections with the people from the ministry, people from the municipal corporation and the Negril Chamber. We actually got plans sent down and those were approved and we are now awaiting the final work to be done for the work to start. So we are happy ladies and gentlemen. It seems we will finally be getting our fruit and vegetable market,” Wallace expressed.

He was addressing the Negril Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala Dinner held recently at the Royalton Negril Resort in Hanover.

Daniel Grizzle, the immediate past president of the chamber, who has long called for the erection of the facility, said the cost to construct the market has surged dramatically since the project was first put on the table over 15 years ago.

“The first time that we asked for that market was when Mrs [Portia] Simpson Miller (former prime minister) was minister of local government. The estimate that we had them was $35million Jamaican. The design that we have now is for $70 plus million Jamaican dollars,” Grizzle noted.

“Mr McKenzie has promised us. The people down here need it. We are looking forward for it in the new budget.”

Last month, McKenzie told the Jamaica Observer West that his ministry had recently completed an overall programme aimed at giving attention to markets islandwide in the next financial year.

He confirmed that the design for the Negril project was recently completed. He however did not say when the construction of the facility will commence.

Additionally, the minister disclosed that his ministry had recently allocated some $20 million to renovate the Hopewell market in Hanover. The project, he added, is currently in the procurement stage and work is expected to start thereafter.