Negril Chamber to raise $1-m from annual gala
NEGRIL, Westmoreland — President of the Negril Chamber of Commerce (NCC) Richard Wallace says the chamber plans to raise roughly $1million from Saturday's staging of its annual gala dinner set for the Royalton Negril in the resort town.
According to Wallace, part proceeds from the event will assist in the rehabilitation of the Negril Health Centre.
“Last year we raised about $800,000 from the event and we want to raise about $1million this year, so we are really asking the community to come out and support it. It's really for a worthy cause,” said Wallace.
The event is one of three annual fund-raisers for the NCC.
Guest speaker at Saturday's gala will be National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang, while music will be provided by Merritone Disco and Craig Ross of Kool FM.
Apart from the sumptuous meal that will be provided, patrons will have the chance to win the gate prize of a weekend for two at the Caves Hotel in Negril.
Tickets are priced at $12,000 each for the event, which begins at 6:00pm.
