New batch of St James community health aides joins COVID fight

MONTEGO BAY, St James - The St James Public Health Services says more than 700 applicants were recently interviewed to fill the 107 community health aide positions in the parish.

The successful applicants will join the team of health care personnel as part of efforts by the Government to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking on Friday at the graduation ceremony for 83 of the newly recruited community health aides for St James at the Seventh-day Adventist's Western Jamaica Conference Centre in Mount Salem, Errol Greene, the regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), in underscoring the strong demand for the job, highlighted that even individuals with college degrees were among the applicants for selection.

English language and a science subject are the two compulsory CXC level subjects required for recruitment into the programme.

“I also know that the selection was very, very competitive. In fact, in one parish next door a large number of the persons who are interested in your job are persons with college degrees. So therefore, you can see the importance of the role you will be playing,” Greene told the graduands.

He added: “There are 83 of you here today out of a total of 107 and I must here lift my hat to the leadership of the parish for the great job that they would have done in selecting you who are here today. And I don't want you to look at it as a job because when the word went out there were hundreds of applicants.”

Lennox Wallace, acting parish manager of the St James Public Health Services, during his charge to the graduates, pointed out that they represented the best of the over 700 applicants.

“I would have sat through over 700 of these applicants you today [Friday] represent the cream of the crop. We at times conducted interviews up to 6:00 each evening. I don't want you to take it lightly,” he charged.

“Over the years that I have managed the St James health services we would have had a lot of success, a whole heap...lots of challenges that we continue to overcome. But, this is my most satisfying moment to see the employment of the largest group of professionals ever happening here in St James.”

He reminded them that they are the link between the communities and 22 health centres in the parish and as such they should be vigilant.

Wallace revealed that the nine-week training for the remaining 24 of the 107 selected applicants will commence next week.

Dr Marcia Johnson Campbell, St James' chief medical officer of health, told the newly graduated community health aides that they should look towards carving out a career in the health sector.

“For some of you this is the first step for a career in health awaits you and we encourage you to seize any opportunity for upward mobility. Not all of you will go on, but all of you as of today, you will give your very, very best. That is our expectation,” she argued.

In July Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton announced that the ministry would be employing 1,200 community health aides to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

The minister said expansion of the programme is critical, as the workers would assist in providing information to citizens about their role in infection prevention and control.

“This is going to be the army of individuals whose burden it will be to work with their team members in other areas of public health to keep in touch with the community,” said Dr Tufton.

“The charge here is that when you go into a community, you must go make friends with the people them. You must hear their cry, concerns, you must share with them and help them to change their behaviour if necessary, by recognising the corona threat or any other public health threat for that matter, and give them good advice.”