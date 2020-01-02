New Year's wishes from western Jamaica

As Jamaicans across the western region rang in the new year in fine style on Tuesday night, Jamaica Observer West photographer Alan Lewin took to the streets to ask, 'What is your New Year's wish for Jamaica?'

Here are some of the responses:

Christopher Hylton

Public relations consultant

“My wish for Jamaica is for us to have a peaceful, a safe, and crime-free Jamaica, and if not a crime free Jamaica.

The crime, especially homicide, is the number one factor that is derailing the economic growth of the country, and so certainly we would like to see that dealt with in whatever way possible.” Well I am expecting for us to see a significant reduction in crime.

Neville Gilchrist

Barber

“I hope for the crime to stop, the lots of killing should stop. We need more cameras on the streets for 2020 and beyond; we also need more intelligence in our community to supply the police with information. We all must come together and save our country.”

Jenifer Beckford

Sales representative

“I hope for the nation to live loving and stop the violence. The bigger folks to stop molest the little children on the road and let them walk in peace.”

Sasha Gaye Ritchie

School principal

“I wish for the Jamaican youths to put down the guns, and the MPs to provide more jobs, so that the youths can get more work and don't have to go and rob. And I hope to enlighten the children of my school more about the wider world.”

Crissy

Customer service representative

“Well I hope for the nation to unite and live to love, as one big family. Stop the killing and the bad mind against each other. The Government must come up with a strategy to fight crime. The crime and violence can't continue like previous years.”

Riigz

Entertainer

“I wish for more youths to get employment so that the crime will ease down. And hope for more stage shows so we can go out and enjoy ourselves like in the past.”

Giffrey Lewis

Photographer

“My wish is for the crime to cut down and for everyone to live loving and to lend a helping hand to each other.”