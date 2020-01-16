Nice vibes at All January Born, despite venue change
Despite an abrupt change of venue from Whitter Village to Pier One in Montego Bay last Saturday, the 9th staging of All January Born Birthnight Party welcomed a sizeable turnout.
Event promoter Reginald Gilling, in explaining the change of venue, said the party was granted a permit until 12:00 am for the Whitter Village venue, which he said would have been too early. Hence the move to Pier One.
“We were disappointed with the time granted to us and after seeing that we wouldn't be able to appeal, we decided to move the event to another venue. Despite the challenges, I really wanted the party to happen, it is an event that people look forward to each year, and I didn't want to disappoint our loyal patrons,” he told the Jamaica Observer West.
“It turned out to be a good one though, we got the crowd as we expected and feedback from persons is that they really enjoyed themselves. The music from our DJs was a big hit, especially Gary Sweetness and Jagga B. Next year we are going to do it big for our 10th anniversary, so we are looking forward to that staging.”
The Jamaica Observer West brings you highlights:
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy