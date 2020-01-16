Nice vibes at All January Born, despite venue change

Despite an abrupt change of venue from Whitter Village to Pier One in Montego Bay last Saturday, the 9th staging of All January Born Birthnight Party welcomed a sizeable turnout.

Event promoter Reginald Gilling, in explaining the change of venue, said the party was granted a permit until 12:00 am for the Whitter Village venue, which he said would have been too early. Hence the move to Pier One.

“We were disappointed with the time granted to us and after seeing that we wouldn't be able to appeal, we decided to move the event to another venue. Despite the challenges, I really wanted the party to happen, it is an event that people look forward to each year, and I didn't want to disappoint our loyal patrons,” he told the Jamaica Observer West.

“It turned out to be a good one though, we got the crowd as we expected and feedback from persons is that they really enjoyed themselves. The music from our DJs was a big hit, especially Gary Sweetness and Jagga B. Next year we are going to do it big for our 10th anniversary, so we are looking forward to that staging.”

The Jamaica Observer West brings you highlights: