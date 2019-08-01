LITTLE LONDON, Westmoreland — Little London High will not be playing in the Inter Secondary Schools' Association daCosta Cup football competition this season after advancing past the first round for the last three years.

Little London, who were runners-up in Zone D last season, are one of two schools that will not be returning to the 'Westmoreland zone' as Knockalva Technical who finished third last year, their best season, have not been entered for the upcoming competition that is set to start next month.

Zone D features six schools, one more than last season, with the return of three schools that did not participate in the 2018 season.

Former champions Godfrey Stewart High, Grange Hill, and Maude McLeod are set to return after varying periods of absence.

Twenty-four western-based schools led by last season's beaten finalists Cornwall College are down to participate in the competition.

Cornwall College, who created history last season when they became the first non-Manning Cup team to win the ISSA All-Island President's Cup KO, play in Zone A, alongside Anchovy High, Green Pond High, Irwin High, Maldon High, and St James High.

Former champions Rusea's High lead Zone B where they come up against Frome Technical, Green Island High, Hopewell High, Cambridge High, and Merlene Ottey High.

Spot Valley High, with new Coach Delroy Delliser this season, are to play in Zone C along with Cedric Titus High, Herbert Morrison, Holland High, Muschett High, and William Knibb Memorial.