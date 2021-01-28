Noel Holmes Hospital gets equipment to fight COVID

LUCEA, Hanover - The Noel Holmes Hospital's ability to care for patients with the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been boosted with the donation of two pieces of equipment, a vital signs monitor and a suction machine, valued at $350,000, thanks to the Hanover Charities and Chukka Foundation.

The donation was made at a ceremony held on the hospital compound in Hanover on Friday.

A vital signs monitor is used to provide data on a patient's body temperature, pulse rate, respiration, oxygen saturation, and blood pressure, among other things, while a suction machine is a device used to maintain an airway by removing secretions from the mouth, throat or lungs.

Carlington McLennon, CEO of the hospital, in expressing appreciation, noted that at the onset of the virus last March, board chairman Allaine Harvey reached out to a number of private sector companies for assistance. However, he disclosed that while a number of promises were received, not all had materialised.

“We got a lot of promises [but] unfortunately, not all those promises were fruitful. So, the COVID fight is still on, we still have needs, numerous needs and we look forward to building on this relationship,” stated an appreciative McLennon.

“I have seen where, when it comes to donation, Noel Holmes Hospital tends to be last on the list. The bigger institutions, understandably, tend to get a lot of attention. But when we realise that someone took the time out to recognise Noel Holmes Hospital, we are truly appreciative of that.”

The parish of Hanover has approximately 72,000 residents, and the hospital currently sees about 23,000 per annum.

Harvey, in the meantime, is encouraging partnerships as the hospital seeks to undertake further development.

Apart from strengthening the relationship with Chukka Adventures and Hanover Charities, Harvey disclosed that the State- run health-care facility will continue to forge ahead with the building out of the 'Friends of Noel Holmes' initiative.

“…The big plans that we have for the hospital is not something that Central Government alone can carry with everything that is happening,” stated Harvey, who reiterated plans to reopen the hospital's operating theatre which has been closed for roughly 30 years.

John Byles, managing director, Chukka Adventures, said his company will be doing its best to assist the initiative.

Sheona Muschett, manager, Chukka Foundation, noted that while her charity has been assisting those in the community who are in need through care packages and scholarships, efforts are being made to recognise health-care providers.

She noted that part proceeds from the last staging of its annual Polo Charity Affair fund-raiser were used to assist the Cancer Care Centre at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James. She added that Chukka Foundation in partnership with others, had purchased a picture archiving and communication system (PACS) for the radiology department of the Falmouth General Public Hospital at a cost of $14 million, last year.

And Katrin Casserly, chairman of Hanover Charities, in pointing to the importance of informing the public of the work being done by both charities, disclosed that Hanover Charities has already received the first €50,000 in donation towards its annual Sugar Cane Ball fund-raiser, scheduled to be held virtually, next month.

Last year, the charitable organisation donated over $80 million in assistance to students, individuals and various institutions through its COVID Food & Care Packages initiative and its annual scholarship programme.