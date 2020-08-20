Nomination Day across the west

Thirty candidates were on Tuesday nominated across the western parishes of Trelawny, Hanover, St James and Westmoreland, to contest the 12 parliamentary seats up for grabs in the September 3 General Election in the region. Of that number, the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) and the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) each nominated 12 candidates, while there were six independent candidates.

In the February 2016 General Election the then Opposition JLP and the PNP both won six of those parliamentary seats.

The Jamaica Observer West brings you highlights.