Norwood Strikers seek to return to winning ways in St James FA Div One

MONTEGO BAY, St James —Norwood Strikers will seek to return to winning ways in the St James Football Association/Sandals Resorts International Division One when they take on Seba FC at the UDC field tomorrow, set to start at 3:00pm.

Norwood Strikers' bid to win their first three games was unsuccessful after they were held 2-2 by Sam Sharpe TC in their last game, but still lead their group with seven points.

Seba FC, meanwhile, are on one point from their three games and are at the foot of the points standing, having so far conceded six goals.

Last Friday Marl Road scored their first victory, edging King Gate FC 1-0 in a Zone Two game played at the UDC field.

Jahmarley Brown's late goal decided the game that had appeared to be headed for a 0-0 draw, beating the King Gate goalkeeper with a shot from close range in the centre of the six-yard box.