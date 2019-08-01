NWA commences $48-million construction of new bridge at Paradise

PARADISE, Westmoreland —The National Works Agency (NWA) has commenced works to replace the Paradise bridge in Westmoreland, at a cost of $48 million.

Motorists travelling along the Ferris Cross to Dunbar's River roadway in the parish have now been detoured onto a temporary roadway at the location of the Paradise bridge. This is to facilitate the construction work necessary to replace the existing compromised structure.

Community relations officer for NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the NWA is now in the preliminary stages of work to construct a reinforced single cell concrete box culvert at the location.

Ricketts explained that the detour was constructed to allow commuters to remain on the existing route for the duration of the six-month period of construction.

The temporary roadway is, however, restricted to use by only small vehicles, as it is not able to accommodate large units. Operators of trucks, trailers, and other large vehicles should instead use the alternative routes through Petersfield or Sweet River.

Ricketts indicated that as part of the construction process to replace the structure, the existing century-old arch bridge is being demolished to facilitate the new bridge, which will be equipped with retaining walls and sidewalks to improve pedestrian safety.

Additionally, Ricketts informed that the approach roads will be reinstated with asphaltic concrete overlay.

The Paradise bridge was officially closed in October 2018, as it was deemed unsafe for vehicular access.