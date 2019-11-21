Organisers promise fun-filled Different Strokes at Wavz Beach
NEGRIL, Westmoreland — Promoters of Negril's signature retro party series, the Charley's JB Overproof Rum-sponsored Different Strokes, are promising that Saturday's staging of the biannual event, now in its 10th year, will be just as fun as previous stagings.
“Different Strokes” always takes you back to days when partying was all about fun and dancing and that's the atmosphere that we try to replicate with this event,” Sean Greenfield, one of the organisers, told Jamaica Observer West.
Known for its high standards and quality, Different Strokes, which was started in March 2009 has over the years attracted thousands of patrons from across the island and overseas.
Come Saturday, patrons are expected to turn out in large numbers to dance the night away to their favourite retro songs played by some of Jamaica's finest retro selectors, including Kool FM's DJ Mixx Master Marvin and Negril-based DJ Smoke Infinity, at the spacious Wavz Beach in the resort town of Negril.
“We are going to deliver, as per usual, a stellar and dynamic experience,” Greenfield stressed, adding that “patrons have grown to love and enjoy the event and on Saturday we will again take them on another musical journey.”
He noted that the event will be “mix drink inclusive,” “which means that your choice of rum and vodka mixes are included with the ticket.”
General admission for the party is $2,000 pre-sold and $3,000 at the gate, while a VIP pass attracts a price tag of $5,000 pre-sold and $6,000 at the gate.
VIP passes include a fully Jamaican cuisine, beers, vodka and several other beverages, according to the organisers.
Tickets are available online at www.firstinlineja.com; Di Foto Shop, Montego Bay; World of Sports, Negril; UG Cellular, Lucea; Karla Nail Salon and Fontana Pharmacy in Savanna-la-Mar.
Gates open at 8:00 pm.
