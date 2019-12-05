OvaFlo promoters donate stove to Pell River Primary

MONTEGO BAY, St James – Promoters of OvaFlo, Elvis Haughton and Denzel “Fada” Scott, have over the years packed countless party venues in Negril and Hanover with partygoers in safe, harmonious environments.

In recent times the event has taken on added significance with the duo's resolve to help solve some of the many problems facing primary and basic schools in the parish of Hanover through their charitable donations directly from proceeds of the annual event.

Since establishing the Elvis Haughton Charity Foundation three years ago, the duo has funded projects at the Harding Primary School, ABC Learning Centre and Green Island Primary School, all in Hanover, which have benefited hundreds of students.

And this year, despite the inclement weather, which impacted negatively on the staging of OvaFlo in October, the promoters made good on their promise and donated a stove valued at almost $300,000 to the Pell River Primary School in Hanover.

The stove on which the students' meals were prepared on a daily basis was in a deplorable and hazardous state.

Recently, Principal Opal Allen-Delisser was invited to join Scott and Elvis at the Montego Bay branch of Appliance Traders Ltd in Montego Bay, where a brand new industrial stove was handed over to her.

“I am lost for words,” said an elated Delisser, as she expressed gratitude for the donation.

“It's all about giving back to the community, it's about love, about our children's future. Despite all that is said about partygoers and party promoters, Scott and I care enough to try and make a difference,” said Haughton.

— Mark Cummings