Past students' donation

Former ISSA daCosta Cup champions Godfrey Stewart High School was recently presented with football gear and cash valued at over $250,000 by its north American-based past students to help prepare for the upcoming season. The handing over was made at the school in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland last week. Here, Anthony Stultz (standing, right), president of the local chapter of the past students' association, hands over the sponsorship cheque to the school's principal Emily Lawrence-Ricketts. Also in the photo are (standing, from left) coach Michael Senior, board chairman Rodcliffe Robertson, while kneeling in front are three members of the team.

