Pastors challenged to preach the gospel despite COVID-19

MOUNT SALEM, St James - Amidst the spread of the novel coronavirus worldwide, the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica continues to focus on the mission of the church — saving souls for God's eternal Kingdom.

Recently, the church's western region set aside five pastors for the proclamation of the gospel throughout the world during a Service of Ordination held at the Seventh-day Adventist Conference Centre in Mount Salem, Montego Bay.

With all COVID-19 protocols observed, the ordinands were charged by Pastor Everett Brown, president of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica, to preach the gospel in and out of season and even more so during the current pandemic.

“Our call is to preach the good news of salvation,” declared Brown. “You are to make men and women aware that there is a Saviour, who is Jesus Christ, our Lord, and we are called to preach it in season and out of season. We are called to preach during COVID-19 and outside of COVID-19; nothing must hamper, nothing must thwart, nothing must compromise our dedication to the preaching and the teaching of the gospel.”

Brown also charged the pastors to remain focused and reminded them that their ministry is non-negotiables as service to God is a priority.

“Your commitment [is] to the preaching of the Gospel and to nurture and to take care of the spiritual welfare of the members of God's Church—His flock is not negotiable; it is imperative. Your devotion and faithfulness to God must supersede all other earthly interest,” said Brown.

The five pastors who were ordained were Delgardo Black of the Grange Hill District of Churches; Rockey Blair of the Southfield District of Churches; Rohan Goldbourne of the Magotty District of Churches; Lascelles James of the Coote Savanna District of Churches; and Christopher Johnson of the Dias District of Churches.

The service was watched by more than 5,000 viewers online and supported by a small local gathering onsite.