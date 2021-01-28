Patcha Blacks ON A MUSICAL HIGH

NEGRIL, Westmoreland - Reggae singer Patcha Blacks is pleased with the progress of his career as the Westmoreland native is currently enjoying much attention with his single titled Magnet To Steal.

The song that was released on the Outta Jamaican rhythm last year is one of the featured tracks on his debut album titled Moving Forward.

“I'm happy about the way my career is developing things are moving in the right direction. The release of Magnet To Steel and my album has helped to put my career on a higher level. Right now I just want to keep the momentum going,” said Patcha Blacks, who is currently promoting a new single titled Put GOD First on the Tasjay Productions label.

“This song was released recently and it's generating a huge buzz already. I believe it has the potential to be a hit. My team and I are putting a lot of promotion behind it,” he said.

Patcha Blacks is also busy in the studios working on several new projects including his sophomore album.

“I'm recording a lot of new songs, some of them will be released as singles later this year as I plan to step up my game big time. The first single I plan to release this year is a lovers rock song titled It's Nice Meeting You, the ladies are going to love it.”

Patcha Blacks, whose given name is Patrick Williams, hails from Bastard Cedar Walk in Westmoreland. Some of his other songs are So Real, Moving Forward and Don't Be Shy.