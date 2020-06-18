LUCEA, Hanover — Chairman of the Hanover Municipal Corporation Sheridan Samuels has warned that the corporation will take legal action against tennants who occupy businesses on a section of it's propery at the Lucea Transportation Centre, if they fail to fulfil a lease agreement with the entity.

The corporation is currently owed over $2 million by the tenants, many of whom have been operating businesses on the propery for almost three years.

In 2017, the corporation entered into a lease agreement with the entrepreneurs, some of whom at the time, were illegally occupying the property.

However, despite some 36 individuals leasing the land space for $5,000 per month from the corporation, and have constructed shops, the majority of them are said to be in arrears of over $180,000.

At least three of them, the Jamaica Observer West has been told, have reportedly failed to make any form of payment over the three-year period. Four are said to be one month in arrears, while another has fully paid up.

The corporation has reportedly served notices on the grocery, cookshops, bars, and barbershops operators, giving them up to the end of this month to clear their arrears.

If that is not done, Samuels stressed, the corporation will proceed with court action.

“We are going to take them to court and evict them. We are going to evict them, and this is serious,” stated a strident Samuels, who is also the mayor of Lucea.

“It is not easy on us. So, we will have to do what we have to do to keep this corporation floating. I am not going to be the chairman and allow the corporation to go under because we refuse to handle the business as a business [by] aggressively going out there and do our collection,” he argued.

He pointed out that while the arrears date back to 2017, the corporation is willing to work with the businesssmen, but they must be registered and licensed.

A bar operator, who is among the four tenants who are one month in arrears, told the Observer West that while he has paid up to May, he is yet to receive documents from the corporation that will allow him to make an application to the Jamaica Public Service for electricity, for an adjacent property he has also rented.

Additionally, the operator, who did not want to be named, said he wants the corporation to address the long-standing issue of stagnant water settling in front of his shop for days, following heavy rains.

Last month, Samuels told the Observer West that the corporation was faced with a multimillion-dollar financial deficit due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as such, will be embarking on a massive revenue collection drive.

Earlier this month, he argued that to stay afloat and support the budget, the corporation has also implemented several cost-cutting measures. He noted that travelling for the roads and works department has been cut by approximately 75 per cent, while 20 per cent had to be subtracted from money received from the local government ministry for councillors to use for the purposes of beautification in their respective divisions.

“We can't wake up every day as a corporation who should be collecting or putting things in place to get revenue, and wake up every day to rely on the Government to assist us through subvention and all of those things to take care of our business. We don't want to be that dependent. We want to be independent,” Samuels argued.

He noted that the corporation is also owed money by tenants in three arcades it operates in Lucea.

“When you look at all the arcades, there are persons inside there who are delinquent. They are refusing to pay and when we come down on them hard, they cry and pretend as if we are monsters,” he argued.

“...if we continue in this direction, we are going to end up, probably, in bankruptcy because so much money is out there, and we are finding it difficult now to collect from these persons.”