Persons who fit profile of COVID-19 patients in Hanover will be tested, says Greene
LUCEA, Hanover - Regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority, Errol Greene, is assuring Hanover residents that those in the parish who fit the profile of a coronavirus (COVID-19) patient will be tested.
The parish of Hanover currently has no confirmed case of COVID-19.
“We are not at the stage as a country where the 2.6 or 2.7 million of us can be tested at one time. We are not at that stage. But, certainly for those who fit that profile to be tested, if there is any in Hanover, they will be tested,” assured Greene who was responding to queries from the J amaica Observer West.
Persons who fit the profile for testing are people with similar symptoms to that of the COVID-19 infection, which includes fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, the new loss of taste or smell, vomiting and, or diarrhoea.
Epidemiological factors, such as persons who have known exposure to an individual who has tested positive for the virus, are other considerations that may guide testing.
In recent weeks, people have suggested that Hanover residents are not being tested for the coronavirus, adding that, that could be the reason why it is the only parish in the country without a confirmed case of the disease.
However, Greene argued that it would be irresponsible for health officials not to address suspected cases.
“It would be irresponsible of us to know that there are suspected cases in Hanover, and we don't treat with them,” Greene stressed.
As at Tuesday, Jamaica has 507 confirmed cases of the disease with nine deaths and 100 recoveries.
Of this amount, the Western Region which encompasses the parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland accounts for 11 of the cases.
The regional director said they are praying that the numbers remain low in the west.
“We are happy that Hanover doesn't have a case, and we are praying that it stays that way. And, we are praying as well that the numbers in this region remain very low,” stated Greene.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy